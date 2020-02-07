See How Your Favorite Reality Stars Have Changed Since Their First Season on TV

When KUWTK first premiered on E! in 2006, things were very different for the woman who was then best known for being Paris Hilton's closet organizer. Kim was dating former NFL player Reggie Bush, and she was dealing with the fallout from the leak of her sex tape with Ray J.

These days, Kim is studying up to be a lawyer, and she's already spread a lot of awareness about prison reform for those who commit nonviolent crimes. She's also the founder of her makeup line KKW Beauty and the shapewear collection SKIMS, in addition to being a mom of four. Kim is also the only one who is married in her family now, so she's come a long way since the days when she was taking selfies in the car on the way to drop sister Khloe off at jail.