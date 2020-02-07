We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
teresa1-1581111935463.jpg
Source: Bravo

See How Your Favorite Reality Stars Have Changed Since Their First Season on TV

By

It's almost painful to think of a time before reality TV existed and became such an integral part of many of our orbits. Since the mid '00s, reality stars have become icons and household names, with some even getting more fame than actors and singers. Few of these stars have managed to stay on their franchises since the beginning, especially considering how often reality casts change. 