Shania Twain's Lyme Disease Has Affected Her Body in Countless Devastating Ways

Shania Twain may feel like a woman, but lately, things have been excruciatingly difficult for the 54-year-old singer. Shania has been enduring a long and painful battle with Lyme disease since her divorce in 2003, and it's ultimately affected her body in more ways than one — she underwent countless open-throat surgeries in 2019, and recovery has been quite a battle.

So if you're currently worried about Shania Twain's weight gain, that seems to be the least of her concerns.