gettyimages-840323326-1583514178806.jpg
Source: Getty

Shania Twain's Lyme Disease Has Affected Her Body in Countless Devastating Ways

Shania Twain may feel like a woman, but lately, things have been excruciatingly difficult for the 54-year-old singer. Shania has been enduring a long and painful battle with Lyme disease since her divorce in 2003, and it's ultimately affected her body in more ways than one — she underwent countless open-throat surgeries in 2019, and recovery has been quite a battle.

So if you're currently worried about Shania Twain's weight gain, that seems to be the least of her concerns.

Lyme disease caused Shania to lose her voice, but she's making the best of it.

Lyme disease is a chronic illness that's transferred through ticks, and unfortunately, it affects the body in countless ways. Unfortunately for Shania, one of the most debilitating side effects she experienced after contracting the disease in 2003 during her divorce was losing her voice. According to People, she ended up undergoing open throat surgery in 2015 to reverse the side effects, and she was worried she would never sing again. 