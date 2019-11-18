Derek Hough Met His Girlfriend During a 'Dancing with the Stars' Performance

It's no surprise that a few Dancing with the Stars pros have found lasting love with one another — just look at Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, and Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, to name a few. Derek Hough has the record of winning the most seasons of DWTS (with six victories) and he has a seventh victory of sorts from the show: meeting his love Hayley Erbert.

So, it is no surprise that DWTS fans are curious to know Derek's current relationship status with the brunette beauty. Read on to find out how he met Hayley, and to learn what he said about walking down the aisle. Plus, details on why he just took an emergency trip to the hospital.

Is Derek Hough married? The 33-year-old dance pro has been dating fellow dancer Hayley Erbert since 2015. While Hayley's name might not sound too familiar, the 25-year-old has appeared on DWTS as a member of the show's dance troupe for years. She also did place third in the females category on So You Think You Can Dance in 2013.

Hayley and Derek first danced together on the show to "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran — the year they started dating. A year before, she had worked on Derek and sister Julianne Hough's Move Live! dance tour. Though his younger sister, Julianne, made her way down the aisle in 2017, it by no means put any pressure on Derek to get married. He's fine with taking the time to figure out that he's with the right person before making that commitment.

"I want to marry once," he said to ET. "I want to be with that person that I love dearly. I want to get to know that person. I feel like, if anything, it’s something that I don’t feel like should be rushed into doing at all." He also described Hayley as "grounded." The couple has posted many cute pictures together in the four years since they've been dating. Most recently, Hayley served as a support system when Derek was rushed to the hospital.

Why was Derek Hough in the hospital? Derek shocked fans when he announced on Nov. 17 that he had been rushed to the hospital. He detailed the scary circumstances that led him to get emergency surgery on Instagram. "Woke up at 3 a.m. with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right," he wrote. "Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away." But, he clearly was in better spirits as he posted a video of him trying to dance for Hayley.

Derek also noted that the pain came on the heels of him landing back in the states after spending time in South Korea. "By the way, I could barely walk," Derek said of the pain. "I was king of crawling around the floor hunched over in pain. So Hayley drove me to the hospital and anyways, long story short, it's acute appendicitis and I'm about to have surgery."