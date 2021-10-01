Logo
Margaret Qualley
Who Is Margaret Qualley Dating? Here's What We Know

Oct. 1 2021

All eyes are on Margaret Qualley right now with her new show Maid premiering on Netflix. Prior to landing the lead role in this show, Margaret also starred in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. She played the unforgettable role of the young hippie who didn’t shave her armpits and tried to seduce a much older man to potentially introduce him into the Charles Manson cult.

Maid, on the other hand, is all about a young woman who escapes an abusive relationship and tries to make ends meet for her daughter. She turns to household cleaning as a way to earn a living and along with that comes plenty of challenges. Margaret’s love life in the show might be troubled, but her real-life relationship appears to be anything but.

margaret qualley
Who is Margaret Qualley dating?

Margaret Qualley is drop-dead gorgeous, which means finding someone to date in the Hollywood industry likely isn’t even close to a challenge. The most recent reports of her romantically connected to anyone were from August of 2021. According to Page Six, she was spotted getting super affectionate with Jack Antonoff in New York City.

Jack is an extremely talented singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and record producer. He’s worked with a long list of talented musicians including Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Olivia Rodrigo. He has successfully been the backbone of so many hit songs you’ve heard on the radio over the years.

jack antonoff
The last time Jack and Margaret were spotted together was a couple of months ago, so it’s unclear if they’re still spending time together to this day. They would certainly make a good-looking couple and we’re here for it if they do choose to publicize their romance with some type of confirmation.

Nat Wolff and Margaret Qualler
Source: Getty Images

Who has Margaret Qualley dated in the past?

Margaret Qualley was linked to actor Nat Wolff between 2012 and 2014. You may recognize him from his roles in The Naked Brothers Band and Paper Towns. In 2017, Margaret briefly dated a director named Cary Fukunaga.

In 2019, Margaret was linked to Pete Davidson, who has his own history of dating beautiful starlets from Ariana Grande to Kaia Gerber. Margaret was also rumored to be hooking up with Cara Delevingne after paparazzi photographed them "kissing" each other through their face masks. Neither of them ever spoke on it to confirm anything more than a friendship though. From 2020 to 2021, Margaret was linked to Shia LaBeouf.

Paparazzi spotted the two of them kissing at the LAX airport in 2020 but after the abuse allegations from FKA Twigs about LaBeouf surfaced at the start of 2021, Margaret broke things off with him. If Margaret really is in a relationship with Jack Antonoff, we couldn’t be happier for her. Regardless, we think she's great!

