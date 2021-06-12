Who Is Lorde Dating? Perhaps Her New Album "Solar Power" Will Give Fans a Hint

It's been four years since Lorde 's sophomore album Melodrama came out, and fans are wondering when we'll finally get new music. Luckily, it sounds like we won't have to wait long. That's because the New Zealand singer released cover art in June 2021, effectively teasing that new music (and hopefully a full album) is on the horizon.

It would make sense, considering a newsletter Lorde sent out in 2020. "The work is so f***ing good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it," she wrote, adding, "I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things."

And Jack as in Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of the band Bleachers who produced Melodrama. Jack has helped produced other albums, including Lana Del Rey's Norman F**cking Rockwell! and the soundtrack for Love, Simon.

But then, COVID-19 happened. "And then, of course, the world shut down ... We're still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning over everything. But it'll take a while longer," Lorde said.

Of course, this update also brought up another question besides, "When are we getting a third album?" and that's "Who is Lorde dating, and is it Jack Antonoff?"

At this time, it Lorde has not publicly shared that she is dating anyone. So either she's single, or she just prefers to keep her personal life private. Either way, don't expect the singer to be sharing photos with a romantic partner anytime soon via social media.

In a tweet that no longer exists (weird), Jack told fans, "Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I'm not seeing anyone."

Although the popular theory has been based around Lorde having a relationship with Jack, both of them have vehemently denied this. During an Instagram Live video, Lorde told fans , "Guys, never. No. Jack and I are not dating. For the last time. I love him, he's awesome, but we're not dating. Please!" Skip ahead to minute 20 to watch and listen to yourself:

It went so viral, that even Lena, Jack's recent ex at the time, responded . Lena said that the Powerpoint upset her. She also added, "I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde's real name] about it. We haven't talked since Jack and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn't do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true."

Lorde and Jack say no, but the internet still wasn't super convinced for a while. Media strategist Hillary Dale Benton created a snarky Powerpoint presentation (it was titled "Lorde and Jack Antonoff — An Emotionally Broken Journey" ) detailing why she thought Lorde and Jack were dating and that Jack actually cheated on then-girlfriend of five years, Lena Dunham, for her. It was very detailed, and pretty convincing.

Who else has Lorde dated?

Lorde used to date photographer James Lowe. They met when she was 16 and he was 24. Her mom approved the relationship, though, saying "I didn't say, 'Yeah, sure, go date a 24-year-old.' But her dad and I met James and we liked him. When Ella was much younger, her first boyfriend was older — four years or something." Lorde and James broke up in 2015. Many think "Green Light" from Melodrama was actually written about their breakup.

In an interview, Lorde said, "The song is actually about a heartbreak. And it's not something that I really am used to writing about. It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that. It was my first major heartbreak."

In 2017, people started speculating about Lorde and music executive Justin Warren when a photo of them hanging out at the beach in New Zealand was captured by the paparazzi. Justin shut those rumors down by saying, "Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends. Any rumors of us being a 'pair' are ridiculous. Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we'll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold."

However, in March 2019, Lorde and Justin were spotted together again, and this time they were shopping for home furnishings together, which is the most couple-y thing a couple can do together, TBH. Plus, The Daily Mail thinks that Lorde MAY have even been wearing an engagement ring, which they point out in the paparazzi photos. You decide for yourself!

We'd do some social media sleuthing, but Lorde isn't active online. Her Instagram, which has 6.4 million followers (and used to be updated with candid zit cream selfies) now only has three posts which look like an esoteric art installation when combined. Which is probably the point. Could Lorde be single? Could she really be engaged?!