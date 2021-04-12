Nick Cannon's Kids Want Him to Stop Being a "Player" and Settle Down!

If there's one thing you know about Nick Cannon , it's that he is crazy busy. The 40-year-old still hosts a radio show, "Nick Cannon Mornings," at Power 106, and currently has two TV series on the air: Wild 'N Out and The Masked Singer .

In 2020, Nick graduated from Howard University with a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and a minor in Africana Studies. And he's the father of four — soon to be a father of six when his twin boys are born! With so much going on in his life (and with the new announcement that he's expecting twins), people are wondering: Who is he dating right now ? As it turns out, the answer to that question isn't exactly straightforward.

Who is Nick Cannon dating now?

During his single period, his twins, Moroccan and Monroe — whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey — called him out for not settling down. "It's the funniest thing, my kids call me a player," Nick admitted to Entertainment Tonight in February of 2020. "I was like, 'Who taught you that word? Who's been talking to you?' And [Moroccan's] like, 'Dad, you can't be a player forever,'" he shared, adding that the judgment he gets from his kids is "the worst."

Source: Instagram

Still, Nick's dating history proves he prefers casual dating to serious, which includes more than a few famous women. "I was a broken soul, but now I am back out on the scene," the actor explained. Nick stated that his main priorities remain his children and himself. "I'm really just focused on me and being the best, because for some reason I haven't gotten this relationship thing right," he confessed. "I'm not good at it. I don't like doing stuff that I'm not good at."

That hasn't stopped him from forming connections with multiple people, though. In addition to the twins he shares with Mariah Carey, Nick has two kids with model Brittany Bell — a son named Golden "Sagon" Cannon (born in 2017) and a daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon (born in December of 2020).

In April of 2021, Abby De La Rosa revealed that she and Nick Cannon will soon be welcoming two more kids to the world, as she's pregnant with twin boys! “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," Abby wrote in the caption of a maternity photo depicting her and Nick. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels."

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”