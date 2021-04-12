Nick Cannon Has Three Different Baby Mamas, and One of Them Is Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon Has Three Different Baby Mamas, and One of Them Is Mariah CareyBy Joseph Allen
Apr. 12 2021, Updated 1:07 p.m. ET
Actor and host Nick Cannon was a child star before he had kids of his own. The TV personality started his career as a rapper before finding that he had the charisma to perform well in a variety of settings.
In his romantic life, Nick had one relationship that was more significant than any other. In 2008, he and music superstar Mariah Carey were married, and that marriage lasted for six years.
Who are Nick Cannon's baby mamas?
Nick's relationship with Mariah may be his most famous, but she's not his only baby mama. During his marriage to Mariah, which lasted for six years, the couple had twins together named Monroe and Moroccan Scott. Monroe is named after Marilyn Monroe, while Moroccan is named after the style of the room where Nick proposed to Mariah. Scott is Nick's middle name and his grandmother's maiden name.
The twins were born on their third wedding anniversary in April of 2011.
After his time with Mariah, Nick had another child, though. In 2017, Nick had his third child with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, who is a model. They named the baby Golden "Sagon" Cannon. At the time, Nick shared the news of Golden's birth on his Instagram page.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" he wrote in the photo's caption. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! Welcome to Earth Son."
Brittany then welcomed a daughter with the star in December 2020, Powerful Queen Cannon. She shared the news with fans and well-wishers on Instagram with an emotional post.
In fact, she shares that she gave birth to Powerful via a water birth.
Nick is expecting twins with girlfriend Abby De La Rosa in 2021.
On April 11, 2021, the DJ shared the news in a slew of photos detailing how lucky she is to be a soon-to-be-mother of two sons.
"Our dearest sons — my miracle babies...Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy."
She continued, "That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both."
Nick loves being a dad.
Before Golden's birth, Nick said he was eager to have more kids. In an interview with ABC News, Nick said that they brought joy to his life.
"I'm not against it. I talk about that all the time. I love children. Everybody knows that," he said. "Whether it's having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I'm with it."
Congrats to Nick and his growing family!