Mariah Carey Is Facing Backlash for Attempting to Trademark "Queen of Christmas"
It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey's music is synonymous with Christmas. The singer's hit 1994 track "All I Want for Christmas Is You" cemented her importance in the genre in more ways than one. Now, Mariah is looking to lock down her unofficial title of the "Queen of Christmas" in the eyes of the law.
The move isn't a far reach for the star, but it also isn't without its fair share of controversy. So, what do we know about Mariah's efforts to trademark "Queen of Christmas," as well as who's working against her? Keep reading to find out.
Mariah Carey's attempts to trademark "Queen of Christmas" have angered other singers.
According to The Washington Post, Mariah filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase "Queen of Christmas" as exclusively hers to use to sell goods such as perfume, lotion, sunglasses, and face masks.
Mariah's motion specifically cites a 2021 Billboard article that directly refers to her as the "undisputed Queen of Christmas."
However, two other famous Christmas singers, Elizabeth Chan and Darlene Love, are both claiming that Mariah should not be allowed to trademark the phrase as they've both used it throughout their careers as well.
Elizabeth Chan, a former Condé Nast executive, has seven albums under her belt and multiple Billboard hits. She challenged Mariah's move to Variety.
The singer said, "Christmas has come way before any of us on Earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on Earth, and I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned."
Elizabeth's statement was echoed by Darlene, who has been making chart-topping Christmas music for over 50 years. The singer took to her Facebook page to call out Mariah and establish her claim as being the "Queen of Christmas" before her peer.
Darlene wrote that "David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she [Mariah] released ‘All I want For Christmas Is You,’ and at 81 years of age, I’m not changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem, call David or my lawyer!"
Despite speaking out against Mariah, neither Elizabeth nor Darlene officially stated that they would be pursuing legal action.