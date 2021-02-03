Mariah Carey's Sister Alison Is Suing Her for $1.25 Million

No one wins when the family feuds but in the case of Mariah Carey and her estranged sister, Alison, one sibling may be walking away with a sizeable settlement. On Feb. 2, news broke that Alison is suing Mariah for emotional distress as a result of the release of her recent memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey , where Mariah detailed the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her family.

Since the controversy between Mariah Carey and her sister erupted, all eyes have been on the artist and her siblings' family history.

Who are Mariah Carey’s siblings?

Mariah Carey’s diva status may lead some fans to believe that she was an only child, but the singer is actually the youngest of three siblings. Mariah’s brother, Morgan, 61, and sister Alison, 59, were both subjects in Mariah’s memoir and have both threatened to sue the singer for what they believe was a defamation of character.

In Mariah’s book, she wrote that at only 12-years-old, her older sister, Alison introduced the singer to a life of drugs, violence, and trauma. She explained, "When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp. Something in me was arrested by all that trauma. That is why I often say, 'I’m eternally 12.' I am still struggling through that time."

In recently released court documents, Alison’s lawyers denied the “Always Be My Baby” singer’s accusations and are now suing Mariah for $1.25 million. The report read, "Defendant used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing her lurid claims to promote sales of her book. Defendant's cruel and outrageous allegations have devastated the plaintiff.”

The document continued, “Already struggling with the unspeakable trauma of her childhood and having her own children abandon her, she has become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of defendant's book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse."