Mariah Carey Has Always Had a Complicated Relationship With Her Parents

Chart-topping living legend Mariah Carey shares intimate details about her parents in her recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Written with Michaela Angela Davis, the book explores Mariah's familial tensions and upbringing as a biracial woman in New York.

Though it was challenging, Mariah's childhood helped shape her into the woman she is today. Even more, her parents inadvertently pushed her to become the songbird supreme whom everyone worships. Let's discuss Mariah's parents and their relationship.

Who are Mariah Carey's parents?

Mariah Carey is the youngest daughter of parents Alfred Carey and Patricia Carey (née Hickey). Per Hollywood Life, Mariah's father Alfred "was an aeronautical engineer of African American and Afro Venezuelan descent." As an immigrant, Mariah's paternal grandfather "changed his surname from Nuñez to Carey to sound more American/Eurocentric" to evade racism.

Unfortunately, racism played a prominent role in Mariah's life and upbringing, and it started when her parents were married. Patricia, who has Irish lineage, and Alfred faced discrimination and were ostracized from others while living and being together as a biracial couple.

In her memoir, Mariah, wrote, "My father identified as a Black man. No one asked him because he was clearly Black. But people always ask me. If we were together, people would look at us in a really strange way. As a little girl, I had blonde hair and they’d look at me, look at him, and be disgusted."

She continued, "I understand people want to hold on to their roots. But for me, I was a complete nonentity because of it. Maybe that was part of my drive to succeed. I’ll become accepted."

Alfred and Patricia divorced when Mariah was 3 years old. Mariah stayed with her mother, Patricia. As for her siblings, Alison and Morgan, they moved in with their father. Mariah didn't communicate much with her father after the divorce, and he passed away in 2002. As for her relationship with her mother, this is where it gets difficult for the singer.

