The Queen of Christmas Makes HOW Much?!

The holidays are right around the corner, and you know what that means: On every radio station, television, or Spotify app, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is blasting at maximum volume for maximum enjoyment. Mariah Carey has definitely earned her title of 'Queen of Christmas', but how much does she make every year ?

As it turns out, just "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in the US alone provides Mariah with a hefty check of an extra $60 million per year. This is not even counting the UK royalties, the streaming plays, and more. And this year, Mariah is going the extra mile by airing a Christmas special on Apple TV+ known as Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

Another article in the New York Post claimed in 2013 that "that over the course of 19 years — from 1994 to 2013 — the song made [Mariah] a total of $50 million in royalties. When we calculate that out on an annual basis, it's $3.8 million per year." It's possible those figures, while unspecified, were global, and definitely out-measured The Daily Mail's figures. But for the truth, The Economist has the scoop.

People started to wonder just how much money Mariah made every year after The Daily Mail claimed in 2015 that since 1994, Mariah's instant-classic song made her £376,000 annually (That's $505,250!). However, fans were skeptical of whether that figure was accurate.

What is Mariah's new Christmas special all about?

The premise of the show revolves around Mariah taking it upon herself to cure our pandemic Christmas blues through a variety of show-stopping sets and songs. With a little bit of plot sprinkled in between the glitter and glamour, this special is sure to brighten even the gloomiest of holidays!

Not to be outdone, Mariah has encouraged a plethora of famous guest stars to sing and help save Christmas along with her. Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Tiffany Haddish are all joining forces to help ring in the holiday season. Mariah does most of the singing herself, but "Oh, Santa!" is the Jennifer-Ariana feature we definitely deserved.

Mariah is always a trend-setter, but she follows in the footsteps of generations of artists like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Judy Garland, who have all performed Christmas specials in the past. Bing Crosby is especially noteworthy for his back-to-back holiday specials—maybe that's something Mariah will consider in the future?

