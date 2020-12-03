Mariah Carey Says Her Twins, Monroe and Moroccan, "Help to Heal Me Every Day"

Ever since she wowed the world with her first hit album in 1990, Mariah Carey has been a force to be reckoned with. From her glamorous style (which includes high heels for every occasion) to her diva tendencies and glass-shattering high notes, the soulful singer with an impressive range is a pop culture icon. And her two kids have only enriched her life even further.

Let's take a closer look at the singer's family life, as well as how motherhood has impacted her.