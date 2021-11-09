Mariah Carey on Her Fling With Luis Miguel: "We Were Both Aries, and We Vibed Energetically"

They seemed like a match made in heaven. Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel (real name: Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri) had their first date in 1998 in Colorado, about a year after the "Vision of Love" singer announced her split from music executive Tommy Mottola.

Season 3 of Netflix's Luis Miguel: The Series delves into the historic love affair, looking back at the couple's most glamorous periods and the less titillating ones. So, what went down between Mariah and Luis Miguel? Here's their relationship timeline.