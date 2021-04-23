Does Luis Miguel Have a Relationship with His Brothers Alejandro and Sergio?

The Netflix series Luis Miguel: The Series , which is now in its second season, has revived the controversial life of the famous singer Luis Miguel . His childhood and youth were full of family conflicts that reached their peak with the death of his father, Luisito Rey, and the disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri. Both situations have been explored and will continue to be in the new season of the Netflix series.

The singer has two younger brothers, Alejandro and Sergio, whom he was very close with when they were growing up. However, after the death of their father, their relationship changed.

In Season 2 of Luis Miguel: The Series, one of the timelines that viewers will be shown will be in the '90s, where Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) attempts to balance taking care of his two brothers, Alex (Juanpa Zurita) and Sergio (Alberto Caneva), and his career after the death of his father, Luisito Rey (Óscar Jaenada).