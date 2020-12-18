The Hanson Brothers Are All Grown up With Families of Their Own

Any millennial will be able to tell you that there was nothing better than hanging out in the backseat of their mom’s minivan, jamming out to the radio while Hanson’s “MMMBop” blasted over the speakers. While the lyrics to the hit song were more or less nonsense, there was something irresistible about the melody and that band of brothers with blond luscious locks that we just couldn’t get enough of in the late ‘90s.