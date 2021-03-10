The Russian Dolls on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a Whole Group of People

The competition show The Masked Singer has fans ready for a big reveal every week. We all want to see who wins each season, but part of the irresistibility of the show is trying to guess who exactly is under these masks and being super proud of yourself when you're right.

On the Season 5 premiere of The Masked Singer, we're introduced to a couple of Russian dolls. With one small enough to fit inside the other, the duo sang a rendition of "Shallow" by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.