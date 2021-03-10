The Russian Dolls on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a Whole Group of People

The Russian Dolls on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a Whole Group of PeopleBy Kori Williams
Mar. 10 2021, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
The competition show The Masked Singer has fans ready for a big reveal every week. We all want to see who wins each season, but part of the irresistibility of the show is trying to guess who exactly is under these masks and being super proud of yourself when you're right.
On the Season 5 premiere of The Masked Singer, we're introduced to a couple of Russian dolls. With one small enough to fit inside the other, the duo sang a rendition of "Shallow" by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.
These Russian dolls have melodic voices that complement each other well. Even the judges looked blown away and host Nick Cannon called the pair "amazing." Fans definitely agreed and set out to find out who they were. While some people still have no clue or just like to save all their guesses for the big reveal, others are already sure they know who will be unmasked in this case.
There are already lots of guesses about who the Russian dolls might be on 'The Masked Singer.'
The fifth season of The Masked Singer premieres March 10, but we already have a peek at who will be on the show thanks to social media. Earlier in March 2021, a clip was posted of the Russian dolls on Instagram and the speculation began.
Some fans are saying they've already figured it out. Groups like Hanson, Dan + Shay, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and more have all been thrown around in Instagram comments.
But the fact that the Russian dolls are even on the show could mean there are even more singers coming up. Russian doll sets typically consist of more than two. You can buy sets of all kinds, so there could be more singers as a part of this set that completes it.
Especially considering that the two Russian dolls that have been shown have a huge size difference. These dolls are meant to fit into one another which is also a clue there may be more than two singers.
Are there clues as to who the Russian dolls are?
In fact, there being more than two singers isn't such a wild idea. In a preview for The Masked Singer about the Russian dolls, the smaller doll was revealed right behind the bigger one. Judge Jenny McCarthy thinks this could mean there are even more reveals to come. "They multiplied," she said. "That means they could multiply more!"
Because there's still so little to go off of right now, fans are mainly listening to their voices to make their best guesses. In the Instagram clip, both the voices sound masculine. Although, for a small portion of the clip, one of the voices sounds more feminine. Keep in mind that both of the costumes are really big, so it might be possible that there is more than one person in each one. The bigger Russian doll may easily be able to fit three people just by the look of it.