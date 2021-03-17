Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5

If you love music, celebs, and a good mystery, then The Masked Singer is probably right up your alley. Tune in every week to marvel at the costumes, listen to the performances, uncover new clues, and watch the judges try to guess who is hidden behind each mask.

Season 5 of the show is officially underway and it features 10 different masked singers (or possibly more — lookin’ at you, Russian Dolls !), plus the new twist of clue-meister Cluedle-Doo (who will also be unmasked at some point in the season). Read on for the running list of The Masked Singer Season 5 reveals!