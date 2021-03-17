Logo
The Masked Singer
Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5

Mar. 17 2021, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

If you love music, celebs, and a good mystery, then The Masked Singer is probably right up your alley. Tune in every week to marvel at the costumes, listen to the performances, uncover new clues, and watch the judges try to guess who is hidden behind each mask.

Season 5 of the show is officially underway and it features 10 different masked singers (or possibly more — lookin’ at you, Russian Dolls!), plus the new twist of clue-meister Cluedle-Doo (who will also be unmasked at some point in the season). Read on for the running list of The Masked Singer Season 5 reveals!

1. Kermit the Frog as Snail

In the very first episode of Season 5, Snail was revealed to be none other than lovable Muppet Kermit the Frog! We’re gonna be honest — we didn’t even realize Muppets were an option, and this reveal is making us rethink everything we’ve ever thought about the show.

The clues that led to Kermit’s unmasking included a giant teddy bear (a reference to his BFF Fozzie Bear), Swedish meatballs (referencing the Swedish Chef), and a treasure chest (Muppet Treasure Island, anyone?).

???? as The Russian Dolls

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Russian Dolls masks! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Raccoon

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Raccoon mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Porcupine (aka Robopine)

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Porcupine mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Seashell

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Seashell mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Piglet

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Piglet mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Grandpa Monster

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Grandpa Monster mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Chameleon

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Chamelon mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Phoenix

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Phoenix mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Black Swan

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Black Swan mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

???? as Cluedle-Doo

We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Cluedle-Doo mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!

