Bobby Brown Jr.'s Autopsy Reveals That He Overdosed on Alcohol, Cocaine, and Fentanyl

Bobby Jr.'s older brother, Landon Brown, confirmed his death in an Instagram photo where he wrote, "I love you forever King" as a tribute to his brother.

At only 28 years old, Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr. , passed away on Nov. 18, 2020.

Bobby Jr. was Bobby Brown and Kim Ward's son (the former couple also have a daughter together, La'Princia, who was born in 1989).

What happened to Bobby Brown's son?

Months after he was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18, 2020, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released a report that revealed Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was a fatal mix of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. A witness stated that they saw Bobby chug tequila and snort half a Percoset pill, as well as cocaine, shortly before his death. Experts have since ruled that Bobby's death was an accident, much like his sister Bobbi's.

In 2015, the world lost Bobbi Kristina (Bobby and Whitney Houston's 22-year-old daughter) to a drug overdose. After being found unconscious in a bathtub on Jan. 31, she had suffered severe brain damage. She sadly never regained consciousness and died six months later, on July 26. Whitney Houston died back in 2012 after also overdosing in a bathtub. Just this past July, Bobby Brown posted a tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

Instagram

"There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl. You stay in my heart, on my mind every day. Daddy loves you," he wrote in the caption.

Bobby Brown Jr. had followed in his father's footsteps and was just beginning to establish his career as a musician. He had recently released the single "Heart on Ice." You can find more of Bobby Brown Jr.'s music on his Instagram page, which he updated every so often. His very last Instagram post was captioned, "Vibe starter [goat emoji] TALK," and featured a slideshow of himself and friends.

Although we don't know what was going on in Bobby Jr.'s personal life, we do know he was a creative individual. Back in 2018, he wrote in an Instagram post, "My first official single drops Sept. 7th. It will be available across all platforms. Stay tuned. My story starts now."

It's hard to imagine the kind of trauma Bobby Jr. grappled with growing up and in recent years — not only was he part of a famous family, but he was part of a famous family that has dealt with a lot of death and pain. Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, and even Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend, Nick Gordon (who was found liable for her overdose, and overdosed on heroin in Jan. 2020) are names that have appeared in countless tragic headlines.

Bobby Jr. appeared on the Bravo TV show Being Bobby Brown when he was only 13 years old. The show aired in 2005 but wasn't renewed. In a now-deleted Twitter post, Bobby Jr. wrote, "People really don’t give a f--k about you unless you’re relevant...and they don’t love you till you’re famous or gone. I don’t want these follows. Your follows ain’t gonna fill the hole in my heart, and y’all gon' unfollow me once you stop caring.” This was posted three days after Bobbi Kristina's death.