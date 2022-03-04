Bobby Brown Speaks out on the "Very Unexpected" Death of Two of His Children

Singer Bobby Brown hopes to keep his children’s memories alive after his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and his son, Bobby Brown Jr., died unexpectedly in their twenties. The “My Prerogative” singer is the father of seven children, who he had with four different women.

When he was a part of New Edition in the ‘80s, Bobby welcomed his first son, Landon Brown, 36, with his ex, Melika Payne. Once his relationship with Melika ended, he and Kim Ward had two more children: La’Princia, 33, and Bobby Jr.