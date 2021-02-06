Whitney Houston's Mom Once Disapproved of Late Daughter's Sexuality — She's a Lot Different Now

The legacy of Whitney Houston is a complicated one. The late singer won six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, an Emmy, and in 2020, she was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But leading up to her accidental overdose, Whitney had battled addiction , suffered an allegedly traumatic marriage, and, according to some, was dealing with her repressed sexuality. And while her mom, Cissy Houston , was close with her, some think that she may have played a role in Whitney's ultimate demise.

In 2017, the documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me was released, and it made the claim that it wasn't addiction that killed the legend. It was homophobia and her mother's disapproval of her sexuality that tortured Whitney. In 2019, her former best friend Robyn Crawford published the memoir A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, in which she opens up about their romantic relationship.

She said that she and Whitney stopped having sexual relations in 1983 because Whitney was scared her label and family would disapprove. “Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close. But we were that close," Robyn wrote.

In an interview with Oprah back in 2013, Cissy openly expressed that she would not approve of Whitney if Whitney came out as queer. It was heartbreaking to watch.