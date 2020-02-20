We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
whitney-houston-1582239708346.jpg
Source: Getty Images

The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Is Just as Creepy as You'd Think It Would Be

It's one thing for previously unreleased work of an artist to be published after their death, but it's a completely different thing to send a hologram of a long-dead star on tour.

That's exactly what Whitney Houston's estate is currently doing. In case you missed it, Whitney Houston the hologram will be going on an international tour in what Base Hologram is titling "An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour."

If that sounds creepy to you, that's because it is.

The company released the first video of the Whitney Houston hologram.

The hologram was created by a company called Base Hologram, which partnered with the icon's estate to create the visual and the tour and premiered a sneak peek of the experience on the morning show This Morning.

“Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Whitney Houston, very much live,” the hologram said before performing one of the singer's hit songs.

Base Hologram announced that the hologram would be going on tour, providing fans with a posthumous concert experience with Whitney.