The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Is Just as Creepy as You'd Think It Would Be

It's one thing for previously unreleased work of an artist to be published after their death, but it's a completely different thing to send a hologram of a long-dead star on tour.

That's exactly what Whitney Houston's estate is currently doing. In case you missed it, Whitney Houston the hologram will be going on an international tour in what Base Hologram is titling "An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour."

If that sounds creepy to you, that's because it is.