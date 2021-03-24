Whitney Houston's Relationship With Her Siblings, Explained

Often acting as the intermediary between Whitney and the rest of her family, Pat became integral in Whitney's life, especially close to the end.

"For the past few years, there have been so many stories that have been told about her life that just did not connect with me," Pat told Vanity Fair , explaining why she felt it was imperative that she take the helm of Whitney's legacy and attempt to frame it in a more positive light for future generations.

"In the scale of things, nothing is as significant as Whitney being gone," Pat said. "She’s not here. She died at 48 years old. And then her daughter died at 22 years old." "She was 22 years old when she passed," she added. "Twenty-two. That wasn’t expected — not at all."

With such a tragic ending to both her and her daughter's lives, Pat knows how important it is that fans see Whitney for all the good she did, and not just her unfortunate passing.