Only One Artist Has Ever Refused a Grammy Award Before

For many musical artists, winning a Grammy award is the ultimate goal. But recently, these once-celebrated awards have been riddled with accusations of racial bias and favoriting white, male creators, which has lead to much controversy.

Performers like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and many others are all Grammy winners, going down as prolific members of the music industry.

But can you refuse a Grammy award if you've won — and has anyone ever been so bold as to do so?