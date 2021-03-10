Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and More Set to Perform at Grammys

You know what time it is, folks! It's awards season. We've already had the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards, but we still have a lot more on the way — like, the iconic Oscars and the Grammys . The famous award shows are obviously known for their history as some of the most highly praised accolades, but the performances that occur at the events have also garnered major attention.

So, on that note, let's see who's going to be performing at the 2021 Grammys !

With this year's Grammys coming up, there's a lot of buzz about which musicians are going to be gracing the stage with their hits. And especially with all the incredible music that has come out in the last year — all of Megan Thee Stallion's work that went viral on TikTok and Taylor Swift's two albums to name a few — there's no doubt that the lineup is going to be out of this world.

Who is performing at the 2021 Grammys?

All we've got to say is: Get ready for an insane list of performers during music's biggest night. It's quite a roster, but it will include: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift. Yeah, your jaw is more than likely on the floor after reading that. (Same).

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka Silk Sonic) were also just added to the star-studded list of performers. They recently announced that they have worked on an album together that still has a pending release date. A song from the album, "Leave the Door Open," just dropped in early March 2021, and they will more than likely debut a live performance of the track at the Grammys.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Los Angeles Staples Center — in front of a limited audience — on Sunday, March 14 and it will be broadcasted at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Trevor Noah is set to host the show. The Recording Academy said in a statement via Instagram that all the performances will be done safely. "This year, artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all," they said.

Before the Grammys, the Premiere Ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. ET and at noon PT. It will be hosted by three-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko where some of the first awards of the big day will be presented. There will also be performances from singer / songwriter Burna Boy, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, blues musician Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, classical pianist Igor Levit, Latin electro-pop musician Lido Pimienta, singer Poppy, and singer Rufus Wainwright.