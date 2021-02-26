Billie Eilish's Ex-Boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams Is Featured in Her Apple TV+ Documentary

Billie Eilish's Ex-Boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams Is Featured in Her Apple TV+ DocumentaryBy Shannon Raphael
While Billie Eilish fans were expecting to get insight into her songwriting process and a behind-the-scenes view of her concerts in her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, few could have anticipated that they'd learn about her secret ex-boyfriend.
Rumors about the 19-year-old five-time Grammy Award winner's love life have been rampant since she first stepped onto the music scene, but she never identified who her songs were about until the documentary.
The singer discussed the various trials and tribulations in her romance with ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention "Q" Adams, but who is he?
Who is Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q?
The singer's documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, covers her four-year rise to superstardom — from the debut of her first hit "Ocean Eyes" to her critically acclaimed 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to her concert appearances.
In addition to showcasing her professional triumphs, the L.A. native also shared intimate details about her personal life, like her past experiences with self-harm, her roots as a Justin Bieber fan, and her romance with Brandon "Q" Adams.
Q is a musician, who performs under the stage name 7:AMP. Like Billie, Q is originally from L.A. The former couple has a five-and-a-half-year age difference, and Q was born in June of 1996.
Though the two never confirmed their relationship until the Apple TV+ special, Billie was actually featured on the cover of Q's 2019 album, Bleaupro.
She also shared that his album changed her life in a video with Tidal in May of 2019.
"Besides the fact that that's a person that means a lot to me, in every way I could possibly tell you, if I didn't even know him... that album, that project, is literally just like nothing I've heard," she said in the Tidal video as she ranked it No. 1 on her list of life-changing albums.
The pair were first shown together in the documentary at a 2018 concert. At the time, Billie was 16 and Q was 22.
As the film progressed, viewers saw happier moments between the two, like when they went ice skating on her 17th birthday and when she would call him expressing her love.
However, the demise of their relationship also played out. Billie would call Q when he failed to attend her concerts, and she admonished him for driving drunk.
On Valentine's Day in 2019, Billie shared that her beau had done nothing for her.
The couple ultimately reached a breaking point in mid-2019.
Why did Billie and Q break up?
Though Q did attend Billie's breakout Coachella performance in April of 2019, the action proved to be too little too late. After her show, Billie looked to hang out with her beau, but he didn't make the effort to meet her.
Billie talked out her relationship drama with her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell.
Soon thereafter, Billie confirmed that they had broken up.
"I just wasn't happy, and I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair for him," she said in the documentary. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about. I don't think that’s fair to you. I didn't think that was fair to him."
The "Therefore I Am" singer acknowledged that her ex had different priorities too.
"And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, 'Dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself. You can't love me, dude. And you don't,'" Billie continued. "'You think you do.'"
The songstress wanted to "fix" Q, and she later admitted that she "wasn't over him."
Q no longer has a public Instagram account, and he has not made any public statement about the documentary at this time.
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.