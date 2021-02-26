Billie Eilish's Ex-Boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams Is Featured in Her Apple TV+ Documentary

While Billie Eilish fans were expecting to get insight into her songwriting process and a behind-the-scenes view of her concerts in her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry , few could have anticipated that they'd learn about her secret ex-boyfriend.

The singer discussed the various trials and tribulations in her romance with ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention "Q" Adams , but who is he?

Rumors about the 19-year-old five-time Grammy Award winner's love life have been rampant since she first stepped onto the music scene, but she never identified who her songs were about until the documentary.

Who is Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q?

The singer's documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, covers her four-year rise to superstardom — from the debut of her first hit "Ocean Eyes" to her critically acclaimed 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to her concert appearances.

In addition to showcasing her professional triumphs, the L.A. native also shared intimate details about her personal life, like her past experiences with self-harm, her roots as a Justin Bieber fan, and her romance with Brandon "Q" Adams. Q is a musician, who performs under the stage name 7:AMP. Like Billie, Q is originally from L.A. The former couple has a five-and-a-half-year age difference, and Q was born in June of 1996.

Though the two never confirmed their relationship until the Apple TV+ special, Billie was actually featured on the cover of Q's 2019 album, Bleaupro. She also shared that his album changed her life in a video with Tidal in May of 2019.

"Besides the fact that that's a person that means a lot to me, in every way I could possibly tell you, if I didn't even know him... that album, that project, is literally just like nothing I've heard," she said in the Tidal video as she ranked it No. 1 on her list of life-changing albums. The pair were first shown together in the documentary at a 2018 concert. At the time, Billie was 16 and Q was 22.

As the film progressed, viewers saw happier moments between the two, like when they went ice skating on her 17th birthday and when she would call him expressing her love. However, the demise of their relationship also played out. Billie would call Q when he failed to attend her concerts, and she admonished him for driving drunk. On Valentine's Day in 2019, Billie shared that her beau had done nothing for her. The couple ultimately reached a breaking point in mid-2019.