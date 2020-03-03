We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Did Billie Eilish Used to Be a Cheerleader?

Billie Eilish has had an incredible rise to prominence. The singer is now a household name, in spite of the fact that she’s just 18 years old. Before she was famous, though, Billie was a normal kid, which means she got an education just like everyone else. 

Was Billie a cheerleader?

Billie was actually homeschooled prior to her breakout, and so she was never a cheerleader. The singer was associated with cheerleading after she posted to her Snapchat asking fans to stop impersonating her. Jordan Matter, the YouTuber Billie screenshotted in her post, eventually took to Instagram to apologize for the impersonation. 