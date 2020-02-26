We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
You Might’ve Seen Billie Eilish's Mom in 'The X-Files' and Her Dad in 'The West Wing'

By

Billie Eilish has taken the music scene by storm over the past 18 months. The “Bad Guy” singer won a huge number of Grammy Awards, and also managed to sell out a world tour. If you know anything about the singer’s family, you likely know that her brother, Finneas, is also her producer and songwriting partner. For some, Billie’s parents are still more of a mystery. 

Billie’s mother is an actress, singer, and screenwriter.

Maggie Baird is Billie and Finneas‘s mother. Although that may be what she’s best known for now, Maggie also had roles on TV shows like Bones, The X-Files, and Six Feet Under. She’s also released an album of her own, and has worked as a voice actress as well. More recently, she’s performed on Broadway, and Billie was even in attendance for one performance. 