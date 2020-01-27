We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Fans Are Freaking Out That Finneas O'Connell's Girlfriend, Claudia, Looks Like Billie Eilish

By

It's no surprise that Billie Eilish went home with more than one Grammy this year — in fact, she went home with an award for each of the top four categories. Billie and Finneas, together, took home 10 Grammys in total, sweeping away the awards their first year being nominated.

Anyone tuning in not only saw Billy and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, take the stage to accept their awards more than once, but they also got a glimpse of their family celebrating the pair's wins.

Next to Billie and Finneas' mom was Finneas' girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. She's been to every award show lately with Finneas, cheering him on. But who is Claudia, and what is she known for (you know, besides being Billie Eilish's brother's girlfriend)?