Rebecca Black Wrote a Song About Her Ex-Girlfriend

Not to be dramatic, but Rebecca Black changed many lives in 2011. Why, you may ask? Well, it was then when she dropped her memorable song (that is now certified gold), "Friday." It was a song that was constantly stuck in people's heads.

Even though it got some backlash at the time, it has still remained an unforgettable tune that is still talked about to this day. You can't tell me you don't find yourself singing it sometimes when the start of the weekend rolls around!