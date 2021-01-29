YouTuber Rachel Ballinger Finally Addresses Those Breakup Rumors on TikTok

YouTube personality Rachel Ballinger has been giving fans a glimpse inside her daily activities for the past six years. Though Rachel is known for her comedic vlogs and light-hearted videos about her life, she seemingly likes to keep her dating life private. But, fans of the 29-year-old YouTuber have started to speculate that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt ended their relationship.

Did Rachel Ballinger and Matt break up? Fans think so.

In December 2020, Rachel's sister Colleen uploaded a TikTok video, which sparked fans to speculate that the YouTuber and Matt ended their romance. In the video, it said "put a finger down if you broke up with someone this year," and fans spotted Rachel starting to move her finger down before laughing and exiting out of the frame.

Immediately, fans started to ask the content creator about the details surrounding her rumored breakup. Now, Rachel is not afraid to spill the tea on what's been happening post-split. In one video posted in late January, Rachel tells the camera: "I have not talked to my ex in over a month. We broke up in September and I have not talked to this man in over a month. I have tried because we were intertwined for eight years," she begins.

Rachel starts yelling, seemingly out of frustration that Matt has not responded to some of her questions. One being canceling the subscription to certain things because she doesn't have the login information and is paying for it on her credit card. "I haven't talked to him in over a month. I checked my credit card statement today. He is using my credit card to buy groceries and gas," she yelled at the camera. "The audacity!"

Though Rachel has mainly stayed mum regarding her relationship and the details surrounding her breakup, fans immediately reacted to the influencer's claims regarding her ex beau. "Oh girl, I always wondered what happened between you guys. I'm so sorry, but cancel that card," one person commented. Another fan wrote, "I'm so glad you got to keep the dogs. I don't know if he tried to take them but I'm glad you sill have them because you're an amazing dog mom."