Adam Mcintyre Said He Was "Used" by Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings

YouTube star Colleen Ballinger created the quirky, rude, and dramatic character Miranda Sings in 2008, and it soon took off. As one of the first sketch characters created on the platform, Miranda Sings amassed a huge online following. The character was the focus of a Netflix series, Haters Back Off, for two seasons, and Colleen herself has done several stand-up comedy specials.

The YouTube character brought a lot of joy to superfan Adam Mcintyre too. He was first introduced to Miranda Sings as a 13-year-old, and he soon dedicated his full attention to fan pages for the character. After tweeting at Colleen and getting introduced to her at several meet-and-greets, the two began interacting with one another regularly through phone calls and texts.

What happened with Colleen Ballinger and Adam Mcintyre? Read on to find out what Adam said in his viral video, and if Colleen has responded.

Now, at the age of 17, Adam has released an "exposed" video on YouTube that details the ways in which he felt like Colleen took advantage of his admiration for her. From sending him lingerie as a minor to divulging information about her divorce from Joshua David Evans, Adam claimed that Colleen put a lot of pressure on him at an early age.

What happened with Colleen Ballinger and Adam Mcintyre?

On April 28, Adam, dropped a dramatic video entitled "Colleen Ballinger, Stop Lying" on his YouTube channel. In the 25-minute video, he discussed why he has cut ties with Colleen, and how he believes that she's been "using" him for years. Adam explained that he became a huge fan of the Miranda Sings character when he was very young. He was then inspired to create fan pages on Twitter in 2013 and 2014 to show his appreciation.

He would tag the Miranda Sings official social media accounts, and eventually, Colleen reached out to him. She told him that she thought his fan Twitter pages were funny, and they began communicating frequently. Adam said that he found it strange at the time, because of his age, that Colleen would ask him to go to YouTube gossip pages. He said she wanted to find out dirt about her fans, fellow YouTubers, and rumors about her.

He also claimed that when Colleen got divorced from Joshua in 2016, she would call him and discuss the problems in her marriage. He noted that it made him uncomfortable. Adam then explained that Colleen and her best friend, Kory DeSoto, sent Adam lingerie after he tweeted them during a livestream. When Adam's parents saw the package, they took it and expressed their discomfort with his close relationship to the YouTuber.

"I did get sent the lingerie, and immediately, whenever it arrived, my parents were furious. They were so angry and they took it away. I didn't know if they still had it, and I asked my mom if she had it because she knew I was making this video," Adam explained before he took out the package. After showing off the lingerie that Colleen sent, Adam discussed the beginning of the demise of their friendship.

"Since 2017, Colleen would be coming to me for video ideas, Instagram ideas, and anything for the Miranda Sings character — but also some for herself too... She was aware that the Miranda character had passed its time, and that she didn't really enjoy doing it anymore too, because she couldn't really be problematic anymore," he recalled. Adam said that, in December of 2017, Colleen asked him for advice on what to do since the Miranda Sings character accounts weren't doing well anymore.

He began sending her direct ideas, which she soon posted about and took as her own. She then messaged him about becoming her social media intern, which would mean that she would pay him for his ideas. "So just know, I'm not planning on taking advantage of your help and plan on making it more official if it works out that way," she wrote in a message that Adam displayed.

Adam then began taking over the official Miranda Sings account, and communicating constantly with fans. Colleen then messaged him that she was worried that fans would suspect it wasn't her. When a fan found one of Miranda's tweets to be in poor taste, Colleen asked Adam to run everything by her for approval first. In the tweet, Miranda said that she was nervous about posting her next video.

When the character came out as a Meghan Trainor fan, viewers were upset because they thought she was mocking the difficulties of coming out. Eventually, Colleen asked Adam to delete the tweets, though he had messages proving that she had approved the idea in the first place.

Adam then told her he was logged off of the account. "I've logged out and this situation will die down," Adam stated in the beginning of one message to Colleen. He wrote in the rest of the message that fans were connecting with the character again, and that he loved Colleen. She read the message and never responded. "She deleted all of my tweets after I logged out of the account," Adam said in the video.

Adam said that the hardest part of it all was the fact that Kory DeSoto began talking negatively about Adam to fans through direct messaging. He got so upset that he messaged Colleen directly about it. In his final message to her, he expressed how difficult it was for him to be dealing with the drama at such a young age.