Colleen Ballinger Announces She's Pregnant Again — With Twins!

Haters really need to back off because Miranda Sings, aka Colleen Ballinger , may be pregnant again. The YouTuber and star of the now-canceled Netflix series Haters Back Off has been vocal about her family planning and said, after her first pregnancy, that she didn't want to do it again. She has previously said if she and Eric wished to expand their family, they would only be considering adoption — but that might not be the case anymore.

Colleen has always been open about her experiences with pregnancy in a way many influencers are not. But is she pregnant again?

Unfortunately, a month later, she learned that she had suffered a miscarriage.

But, she said, she still was experiencing symptoms that made her think that she might be pregnant again. So she took another a few days later and it came back positive.

Colleen has had a couple of pregnancy scares over the years — and every time she's vlogged it for her channel. In January 2021, she said she was experiencing more symptoms, and so she took a couple of tests, which all came back negative (or inconclusive).

"Even though I hate pregnancy and mine was extremely traumatic with Flynn when I found out I was pregnant, I was scared to be pregnant again, but I was really excited to have another baby," she said in the video, promising viewers she would maintain her content output. "But then I had a miscarriage."

Despite intending to never get pregnant again, Colleen revealed that she and Eric were previously expecting a second child, but she suffered a miscarriage. She shared the news in a YouTube video titled "My Miscarriage."

Colleen announced she's pregnant again — with twins!

On May 17, Colleen made an announcement video for her channel excitedly sharing that once again she's pregnant! Despite suffering a miscarriage only months before, it seems her opinion of having children has changed because she said she and Eric were trying to have another baby.

"I'm just so happy. I wanted this so bad. We're so excited. We really were just trying and hoping for this. This is very exciting," Colleen said. "That's a very shocking thing to say because, if you've watched me at all in the last three years, all I ever say is I'm never getting pregnant again. That was the plan until I got pregnant."

Less than a week later, she shared the further exciting news, announcing she's having twins! She said, after experiencing some concerning symptoms, she rushed herself to the doctor to run some tests, fearing she was having another miscarriage. Instead, she received the good news.