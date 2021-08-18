Colleen Ballinger First Met Her Husband, Erik Stocklin, on the Set of 'Haters Back Off'

A veteran YouTuber, Colleen Ballinger first skyrocketed to fame in 2008 with a quirky video exploring the antics of Miranda Sings, an aspiring thespian with a comically high-pitched voice and permanently smeared bright red lipstick.

Now an icon, Colleen built an entire empire on the back of the success of her first channel. A comedian, Netflix show creator, and actress, she fulfilled the goals her alter ego could only fantasize about — and then some.