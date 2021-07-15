Colleen Ballinger's Subscribers Are Convinced that She'll Name One of Her Twins After Her Grandfather

From her rise to fame as the character Miranda Sings, to her Netflix series, Haters Back Off, to her high-profile divorce from Joshua Evans, to scandals involving some of her past videos, many things happened before Colleen fully settled in her life with husband Erik Stocklin and their son, Flynn Timothy Stocklin .

Those who have been following Colleen Ballinger on YouTube for more than a decade have seen the entertainer go through a lot of life changes.

The YouTube star shared how connected she felt to her late grandfather during her sonogram appointment, and many of her fans think that she will name one of her twins after him.

In May 2021, the longtime vlogger announced that she was expanding her family again — with a set of twins. Her subsequent vlogs have been all about her pregnancy, and she even shared the sexes of her babies in one posted on July 14.

Colleen Ballinger revealed that she is expecting a boy and a girl in a vlog — when is her due date?

Less than two months after she first announced the exciting baby news, Colleen shared more details about her pregnancy in "TWIN GENDER REVEAL!" While she initially intended to do a blood test to learn the sexes of her twins, she soon realized that it would be difficult to do so in that manner for both babies. Colleen thought she would have to wait another month to get answers, but then she decided to make a 3D/4D sonogram appointment early.

At her appointment, Colleen and Erik found out that they are expecting a boy and a girl. They later told their loved ones the news, and at the end of the video, Colleen discussed why the timing of the appointment was so meaningful for her. "I found out I was having a boy and a girl, and it was my grandpa's birthday..." she explained. "My grandpa was the last twin in my family. He was twins with a girl."

In addition to finding out such exciting news on her late grandpa's birthday, the social media star shared that she's been feeling a special bond with him since she found out she was pregnant. "I have felt so connected to my grandfather through this pregnancy, because I am the first person since my grandpa to have twins," she added. "My grandpa was my hero. He's the reason I'm a performer [and why] I love musical theater. He always inspired me to be happy and positive, and loving to everyone you meet."

