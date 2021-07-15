Colleen Ballinger's Subscribers Are Convinced that She'll Name One of Her Twins After Her Grandfather

Colleen Ballinger's Subscribers Are Convinced that She'll Name One of Her Twins After Her GrandfatherBy Shannon Raphael
Jul. 15 2021, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Those who have been following Colleen Ballinger on YouTube for more than a decade have seen the entertainer go through a lot of life changes.
From her rise to fame as the character Miranda Sings, to her Netflix series, Haters Back Off, to her high-profile divorce from Joshua Evans, to scandals involving some of her past videos, many things happened before Colleen fully settled in her life with husband Erik Stocklin and their son, Flynn Timothy Stocklin.
In May 2021, the longtime vlogger announced that she was expanding her family again — with a set of twins. Her subsequent vlogs have been all about her pregnancy, and she even shared the sexes of her babies in one posted on July 14.
The YouTube star shared how connected she felt to her late grandfather during her sonogram appointment, and many of her fans think that she will name one of her twins after him.
Colleen Ballinger revealed that she is expecting a boy and a girl in a vlog — when is her due date?
Less than two months after she first announced the exciting baby news, Colleen shared more details about her pregnancy in "TWIN GENDER REVEAL!"
While she initially intended to do a blood test to learn the sexes of her twins, she soon realized that it would be difficult to do so in that manner for both babies. Colleen thought she would have to wait another month to get answers, but then she decided to make a 3D/4D sonogram appointment early.
At her appointment, Colleen and Erik found out that they are expecting a boy and a girl. They later told their loved ones the news, and at the end of the video, Colleen discussed why the timing of the appointment was so meaningful for her.
"I found out I was having a boy and a girl, and it was my grandpa's birthday..." she explained. "My grandpa was the last twin in my family. He was twins with a girl."
In addition to finding out such exciting news on her late grandpa's birthday, the social media star shared that she's been feeling a special bond with him since she found out she was pregnant.
"I have felt so connected to my grandfather through this pregnancy, because I am the first person since my grandpa to have twins," she added. "My grandpa was my hero. He's the reason I'm a performer [and why] I love musical theater. He always inspired me to be happy and positive, and loving to everyone you meet."
"He's a wonderful person, and ever since he passed, I've been desperately trying to find a way to connect with him, and feel him near me. This is the first time that I've had that experience, being pregnant with twins. It's just so cool that I found out I'm having a boy and a girl on his birthday," she concluded. "That was really special."
The Haters Back Off lead is due in December 2021, and some of her fans believe that she will pay homage to her grandfather by naming one of her babies after him.
What is Colleen Ballinger's grandfather name?
The internet influencer didn't mention her late grandpa's name in her "TWIN GENDER REVEAL" vlog, but she did post a tribute to him in 2011 when he died at the age of 81.
In that video, Colleen revealed that his name was Wayne William Ballinger.
Colleen herself hasn't directly stated that she will use his first or middle name when coming up with the monikers for her own twins. When she was pregnant with Flynn in 2018, fans suspected that William would be utilized — and it wasn't.
If Erik and Colleen repeat the pattern they set with Flynn, then they won't be sharing the names of their little ones until after they are born.