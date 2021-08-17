Crushing on Ben Azelart? The YouTuber Appears to Be Single

Popular YouTuber Ben Azelart started making videos in 2014 and quickly rose to stardom with the adventurous videos and pranks he posted. Ben’s YouTube now has over 7 million subscribers, but along with being a professional prankster, Ben has also been in the news for his relationships, particularly when he was dating a fellow social media star Lexi Rivera .

Since Lexi, there’s been no news about Ben's current relationships, serious or otherwise. So, who is Ben Azelart’s girlfriend right now? Is he even dating anyone at the moment? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Ben’s romantic life.

Who is Ben Azelart’s girlfriend?

Readers with a crush on Ben can breathe a sigh of relief because it appears that the YouTuber isn’t dating anyone right now and is completely single. Ben has been keeping busy with his social media accounts, making sure to post regular content for his fans, and it's clear that none of his posts are romantic in nature.

The handsome skateboarder appears to have been living the single life since his public breakup with Lexi Rivera. Lexi and her brother, Brent, who’s also close friends with Ben, are social media stars in their own right, with a combined following of 19.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ben actually met Lexi through Brent, and the two started dating in 2018 when they began collaborating on YouTube videos. Fans couldn’t get enough of the relationship and watched their sizzling chemistry come through in every video they made together. Unfortunately, the couple split in 2020, and fans were devastated to learn the news. In a video explaining the breakup, they both said that they still cared for each other as friends, but that the relationship “no longer made [them] happy.”

“Having a relationship online is a completely different story and it was very confusing for us,” Lexi said. She went on to explain that it was difficult for the couple to make their fans happy while also making sure they themselves were happy, and ultimately, they decided to focus on themselves.

Prior to his relationship with Lexi, Ben was rumored to be dating another social media star with the same first name: Lexi Hensler. Fans pointed to a number of online interactions between the two that seemed to all but confirm that they were an item. However, it turned out that Ben and Lexi were just friends who collaborated a lot, despite making what would certainly have been an adorable couple.

Ben did officially date Brighton Sharbino in 2018, before the rumors about him and Lexi Hensler started to circulate. Brighton is a promising young actress who’s starred in a number of big projects, the most famous being AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Rumors about Ben and Brighton started when she posted a picture to her Instagram of the two posing like a couple, captioned “Prom with @benazelart.” However, neither Ben nor Brighton ever confirmed they were dating while they were together and it was only after they had fully broken up that Brighton addressed the relationship.

Brighton spoke up about the breakup in her sister Saxon Sharbino’s YouTube prank video, titled, “I Filled My SISTER'S Room With Pictures of Her Ex-BOYFRIEND (Ben Azelart) *SHOCKING REACTION.*”