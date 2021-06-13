Here's Who Won the Much-Hyped TikTok vs. YouTuber Fight, in Case You Missed it

It finally happened. The fight nobody wanted or asked for. The fight that frankly nobody even knew about unless they're younger than 32 (and 32 is pushing it). The TikTok vs. YouTube Fight . On Saturday, June 12, 2021, six YouTubers and six TikTokers literally fought each other in boxing matches in Miami at the Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms boxing card at Hard Rock Stadium.

The "headlining" event was Austin McBroom (who has 19 million followers on YouTube) vs. Bryce Hall (who has 20 million followers on TikTok). Austin and Bryce reportedly hate each other (although it's likely just a marketing ploy — it's silly to think these entertainers actually hate each other) and Bryce likes to joke about how old Austin is (he's only 29). They already had a fake "fight" at a recent press conference.

The Battle of the Platforms was marketed as "one of a kind, unprecedented live PPV entertainment mega event" and not only did we get to watch influencers pummel each other, but there was live musical entertainment as well! We hope you popped all the popcorn.

In order to have the privilege to watch the epic fight, you had to pay $49.99 for pay-per-view, so hopefully it was worth it! Aside from Bryce and Austin, we got to see brawls between Deji and Vinniehacker, DDG and Nate Wyatt, Faze Jarvis and Michaelle, Tanner Fox and Ryland Storms, Landon McBroom and Ben Azelart, and Ryan Johnston and Cale Saurage. And well, it was a doozy!

How much money did the TikTok vs. YouTube fight make?

It's been confirmed that Bryce Hall is making $5 million from the Battle of the Platforms fight (Bryce actually shared a photo of the contract that shows he's set to earn $5 million) plus an additional 4 percent of the pay-per-view sales. And if he wins he gets a $1 million bonus. Austin McBroom hasn't shared his salary, but he did say he's fine with making less than Bryce so that the fight could happen.

“I told the team, I said look, I’ll agree, for Bryce Hall to fight me, I’ll agree to make less money than him," McBroom said. And the $1 million Bryce gets if he wins? That's apparently coming out of Austin's pocket.

Source: The Hollywood Fix/YouTube

Supposedly, there used to be no money to make for these types of fights. However. it's morphed into some sort of entertainment cash cow in recent years.

“And now other influencers, I fought when there was no money. I had two fights, then fight for a check. Other influencers now, they see, they understand, they think it’s a cool experience. Don’t understand the trenches and the hard work. A lot of people said they were fighting for money. Cool, I got a nickname Seven-Figure-Gibber, but I’ve got a true passion for this," influencer AnEsonGib said.

“I would say it’s because there’s money to be made, because each, they have a following. So obviously, Jake Paul having like, such a social following, and then turn habits into like a fight-following, and then just combining those two it’s just money to be made. That’s why. So ultimately, it’s just more eyes on the sport of boxing," Deji said.

Source: The Hollywood Fix/YouTube