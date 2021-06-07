A Concert Streaming Service Is Broadcasting the 'TikTok vs. YouTube' Fight Card

But the Paul brothers have launched these freak show fights into a new stratosphere in recent years and now, other events, like the TikTok vs YouTube boxing event, are cropping up. Here's how to watch it.

Freak show fights with weird rule sets have been around for a long time, and even the world's most respected athletes have participated in them. Muhammad Ali went up against Japanese professional wrestler-turned-peace-ambassador Muhammad Hussain Inoki (formerly known as Antonio Inoki) in a weird bout where the rules changed multiple times .

How to watch TikTok vs. YouTube boxing.

You're not going to find TikTok vs. YouTube boxing on any channel or streaming service you've heard of before... LiveXLive is exclusively broadcasting the bouts as a pay-per-view offering. In addition to sports matches, the platform also hosts live concerts online. But if an on-screen broadcast isn't your thing and you'd like the see a bunch of amateur fighters with obnoxious social media presences duke it out in person, you can head over to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the same venue that hosted the match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The TikTok vs. YouTube PPV will cost $49.99 on LiveXLive, but if you lock in an early sale price, you can get the bouts for a $20 discount, or $29.99. Officially titled: Social Gloves Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers, the fight card consists of six different bouts.

First up is Tanner Fox (YouTube) who will take on Ryland Storms (TikTok). Then we've got Faze Jarvis against Michael Le, DDG vs. Nate Wyatt, Deji vs. Vinnie Hacker, Aneson Gib against Tayler Holder, and finally, Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall.

The main event has been promoted heavily by the latter two popular social media personalities. Austin has receivied criticism in the past for some of his Ace Family posts, like when he slapped the behind of his daughter during a live stream and said, "Damn."

Bryce Hall has been taking glamor shots of his training and uploading them online. From the pictures of their press conference stand-offs, it appears that there isn't much of a size discrepancy between the two men, but the actual figures on their height and weight haven't been made official just yet.

Some outlets report that Austin stands at 6'0 and 170 lbs, while Bryce is 5'8 and 120 lbs. But their face-off shows that this clearly isn't the case, as Bryce looks to be at least 5'10 and 165 lbs.

