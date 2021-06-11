LiveXLive — the Concert Streaming Platform — Will Stream the TikToker vs. YouTuber Fight

LiveXLive — the Concert Streaming Platform — Will Stream the TikToker vs. YouTuber FightBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 11 2021, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Whether you’re a fan of MMA or partial to boxing, fans are always down to watch two opponents duke it out. And these days, the fight world has become a bit blurred as celebrities have also decided to get in on the fun.
After Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s highly anticipated fight, other celebrities who are not experienced fighters have now been inspired to step up to the plate. YouTubers and TikTokers are now prepared to fight it out in the Battle of the Platforms. And since the event has been generating major buzz, fans are wondering how they can tune in. Keep reading to get our guide on watching the event.
Fans can watch ‘The Battle of the Platforms’ on pay-per-view via the streaming platform LiveXLive.
If you think that you’ll be able to watch Battle of the Platforms on Hulu or Netflix, you’re sadly mistaken. The event is taking a different approach and streaming from a different platform.
Sporting News reports that fans will be able to tune into the event on pay-per-view via the streaming platform LiveXLive. While the streaming platform is mostly known for providing access to stream live concerts, it’s now expanding its content by adding fights into the mix.
Fans also have the option of watching the fights live in person. The outlet reports that fans can attend Battle of the Platforms at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
How much does 'Battle of the Platforms' cost to stream?
Like many fight events, you’ll have to cough up a few coins to stream the event. In the case of Battle of the Platforms, the prices will go up as it gets closer to the event.
The early sale price for the fight is $29.99. The general sale price is $49.99. However, an additional service fee will bring you to nearly $60.
For fans who are interested in other add-ons and exclusives, another fee will be attached to enjoy those perks. Best of all, each purchase allows fans the ability to enjoy the service for six months at no additional cost — along with an exclusive NFT.
'Battle of the Platforms' will showcase eight fights along with musical performances.
With those prices in mind, chances are fans will be hoping that there is more than one fight being shown. Luckily, fans will have plenty of matches to watch.
There will be six fights in the main event, including the highly anticipated matchup between Landon McBroom and Ben Azlart. Fans can also look forward to two additional exhibition fights.
The boxing event will also include a slew of musical performances. DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, Triple Redd, and more are expected to rock the stage.
So, it’s safe to say that Battle of the Platforms will be giving viewers a bunch of bang for their buck.
Battle of the Platforms streams live on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. on LiveXLive.