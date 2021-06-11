LiveXLive — the Concert Streaming Platform — Will Stream the TikToker vs. YouTuber Fight

Like many fight events, you’ll have to cough up a few coins to stream the event. In the case of Battle of the Platforms, the prices will go up as it gets closer to the event.

The early sale price for the fight is $29.99. The general sale price is $49.99. However, an additional service fee will bring you to nearly $60.

For fans who are interested in other add-ons and exclusives, another fee will be attached to enjoy those perks. Best of all, each purchase allows fans the ability to enjoy the service for six months at no additional cost — along with an exclusive NFT.