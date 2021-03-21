YouTubers and TikTokers to Duke It out in an Epic Pay-Per-View Boxing Event

As Distractify previously reported, Austin and Bryce have been feuding online for months now , with Austin challenging Bryce to a fight to test Bryce’s tough-guy persona.

On March 10, Bryce tweeted screenshots of a text conversation in which the two social media stars traded barbs. “Stop being a p---y,” Austin told Bryce, according to the screenshots.

“You’re 30, bro,” Bryce responded. “You’re acting like a high schooler right now.”

To that, Austin replied, “Stop texting me and let’s fight, you lil’ b---h boy. … If you’re not going to fight be in the right, I’ll catch you out.”