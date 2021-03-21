YouTubers and TikTokers to Duke It out in an Epic Pay-Per-View Boxing Event

YouTubers and TikTokers to Duke It out in an Epic Pay-Per-View Boxing EventBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 21 2021, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
It’s a YouTube vs. TikTok boxing showdown in Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, and the list for this “mega boxing and entertainment event” shows that many popular YouTubers and TikTokers are getting into the ring.
In the main event, YouTube star (and ACE Family founder) Austin McBroom will face TikTok star Bryce Hall. The other fights, meanwhile, will feature Tanner Fox vs. Nick Austin, FaZe Jarvis vs. Michael Le, DDG vs. Nate Wyatt, Tayler Holder vs. a fan-chosen YouTuber, and Danny Duncan vs. a fan-chosen TikToker.
‘Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms’ is a pay-per-view event airing on June 5.
A press release for Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms describes the production as a “one of a kind, unprecedented live [pay-per-view] entertainment mega event that will include a Gatsby-esque over-the-top production boxing competition” that will be produced and distributed by the global livestream platform LiveXLive Media.
An advertisement reveals that the event, which is “for entertainment only,” will be available on June 5, 2021, and the LiveXLive press release specified that pay-per-view and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.
The event comes from the producer of the Logan Paul vs. KSI match.
Digital talent agent Paul Cazers will executive-produce the event, having previously produced a boxing match between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI. That event showed him that “the rabid international fan base of these social media moguls drove more audience and sales than traditional legacy professional athletic events,” he said in the press release.
Paul also hyped up Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms as “a perfect storm of celebrity, social media, technology, digital marketing, pop culture and, at the end of the day, good old Hollywood 101 celebrity and industry magic. Every component of this singular moment is architected [sic] to be a larger than life spectacle and drive viewers across the planet through all social media platforms. Every model that we’re seeing is tracking this to be the largest PPV event in history.”
LiveXLive CEO Robert Ellin added: “The social media heavyweights and their fans will become one voice across all social platforms and the ultimate champs will be decided on fight night.”
Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall are taking their online feud to the boxing ring.
As Distractify previously reported, Austin and Bryce have been feuding online for months now, with Austin challenging Bryce to a fight to test Bryce’s tough-guy persona.
On March 10, Bryce tweeted screenshots of a text conversation in which the two social media stars traded barbs. “Stop being a p---y,” Austin told Bryce, according to the screenshots.
“You’re 30, bro,” Bryce responded. “You’re acting like a high schooler right now.”
To that, Austin replied, “Stop texting me and let’s fight, you lil’ b---h boy. … If you’re not going to fight be in the right, I’ll catch you out.”
Now that the boxing match is a go, Bryce taunted the YouTubers on Instagram on March 18, writing, “TikTokkers about to embarrass the YouTubers real quick.”