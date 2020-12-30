TikTok Is an Annoying Cesspool of Inauthenticity, but These Trends Were the Worst

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly why viral trends end up becoming as popular as they do, but, when they are all the rage, it's difficult to top them for sheer traffic purposes and getting eyes on your video. The platform's top content creators will either start said challenges or hop aboard the hype train, and everyone else follows suit. However, like many trends, a lot of them are cringeworthy. Here are some of the worst trends that somehow became popular on TikTok in 2020.