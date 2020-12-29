The TikTok Innocence Test Helps Users Get in Touch With Their Wild Side

Although there are versions of the test for Instagram and Twitter, the TikTok version is actually quite simple. Users are asked to read out a series of statements about things they might have done. As they read the statements, they're supposed to hold up 10 fingers. Each time they've done one of the things in the statements, they're supposed to put a finger down.

The fewer fingers a user has left up at the end of the challenge, the wilder they've been in their life thus far. Although there's no definitive list of questions that TikTok users should draw from, the general list includes a wide range of questionable activity.

The list includes things like cheating on a test, purchasing a fake ID, skipping school, smoking or vaping, getting detention, getting kicked out of class, drinking alcohol, and getting high.