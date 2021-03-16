Internet Stars Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom Might Box One Another After All

Logan Paul has fought KSI (twice), and he's next scheduled to go against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather. His brother, Jake Paul, is taking on Ben Askren, and he's hoping to set something up with Dana White after feuding online.

If seeing influencers all over social media and on YouTube wasn't enough, now you can see many of them fighting one another in the boxing ring. In recent years, the Paul brothers have notably scheduled multiple high-profile fights for seven-figure winnings.

While Bryce often ignores Austin or claims that he's using him for clout, it now appears as if the two are close to reaching an agreement to spar — for a cool $5 million. Is the Bryce Hall vs. Austin McBroom fight happening?

ACE Family patriarch Austin McBroom is also looking to get in on the exposure that an influencer fight brings. For months, the former college basketball player has been calling out Bryce Hall in the hopes of getting the TikTok star to agree to a boxing match.

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall have been feuding online for months.

The drama between the two social media stars has been brewing for months, leading many to hope that a fight can happen so the pettiness can stop. Back in December of 2020, Austin began calling out influencers to fight him. Though he initially reached out to Jake Paul, Austin later turned his attention toward Bryce. Austin wants to fight Bryce in particular because he often acts tough in front of the cameras.

Though Austin repeatedly called Bryce out, the former Sway House member kept telling the paparazzi that he wasn't interested in going forward with a fight unless it was for a significant amount of money.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 10, Bryce tweeted screenshots of a text conversation that he had with Austin. In the messages, Austin accused Bryce of being too scared to fight him. In response, Bryce said that Austin was acting like a "high schooler," and that he should "act" his age. "But you keep running...you're all Twitter fingers, you wanna fight randoms out in public but too scared to fight me for millions," Austin replied in the thread.

all this because I won’t accept his little fight and now he’s crying because he cant pay his cleaning lady 😢 @AustinMcbroom pic.twitter.com/QBqCH3XNrX — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 10, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

On Twitter, Bryce said that he wasn't willing to make a deal for the fight unless he was paid substantially more than Austin. He also wanted a $1.5 million knockout bonus. "You know my terms..." Bryce wrote on Twitter. "This isn't 2016 anymore, bud, I'm not fighting for the same amount as you." Meanwhile, Austin expressed that he was tired of Bryce's excuses.

"Perfect!!! I’ll take less and give you an extra million dollars if you win...fair enough lil boy???" Austin responded. Austin later spoke with The Hollywood Fix about Bryce's actions on March 15. "This kid has all the excuses in the world, man. It's crazy because he talks about my age. Since when does age have anything to do with boxing? He talks about [my kids]... All I hear is excuses... I'm just tired of the excuses."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to say that he was in touch with the people who would produce the fight and that there was a contract out that went along with Bryce's terms. "I also agreed for him to make more money than me," Austin continued. "I took it that far." After going back and forth for months, it looks like the two may have reached an agreement.