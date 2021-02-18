Josh Richards Says He'd "Box up" His Ex Fling Sunny Malouf

These days, it's kind of hard to keep up with who's dating whom in the TikTok world. There always seem to be new relationships blossoming or couples that break up... and then eventually get back together. (Hi, Bryce and Addison.) But there are also those select few duos who were on the down-low until their history is brought to light way after they were ever a thing. Exhibit A: TikTokers Sunny Malouf and Josh Richards .

During an episode of the BFFS podcast with Josh and Dave Portnoy , Sunny's name came up and a lot of viewers may have been confused as to why. Josh and Nessa Barrett have been on-and-off since the beginning of 2020, so one wouldn't think that Josh had been seeing someone else. But he might have been...

Sunny Malouf and Josh Richards had a "summer fling."

In December of 2020, Sunny released a song called "Disposable" that she said was inspired by the heartbreak she experienced in the past. "I'm going to be honest, I wrote this song about a boy. I'm sure you all know. He broke my heart. You know, we had a summer and he ended up choosing another girl. [He] ghosted me and left me heartbroken," she said in an Instagram video.

She went on to talk about why she wrote it and what she want listeners to get out of the lyrics. "You know, the sad reality of it is, is a lot of girls go through getting played and that's what 'Disposable' is about," she said. Sunny also told her followers that she didn't want to say the identity of the guy. She said, "And I didn't want to release his name or expose him. But it's my story, so..." The end of the video still had Sunny speaking, but it ended up getting bleeped out.

Article continues below advertisement

But in a TikTok just two days after she released the tea-filled video, she said that the guy who ended things with her and left her brokenhearted was Josh. The TikTok video was the same one she had put on her Instagram, but she showed the part that she cut out and even bleeped. "I wrote this song about Josh Richards. And he left me heartbroken. I'm not afraid to say he left me heartbroken. It's my past. That's why if you listen to 'Disposable,' you'll understand what I went through," she said.

@sunnymalouf “Disposable” is out on all platforms, EXCEPT Spotify! Working to get it on Spotify ASAP, but besides enjoy! ♬ original sound - SUNNY