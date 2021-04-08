Here's the Truth About Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder's Breakup

In a YouTube video, Tayler and Charly disclosed that their romantic relationship has come to an end — at least for now. But why did they break up ?

In November of 2020, TikTok stars Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder announced that that they were officially a thing, flooding our timelines with the couples' content we didn’t know our timelines needed. But a new video from Charly and Jordan suggests that there’s trouble in paradise.

Why did Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder break up?

According to the couple, neither Tayler nor Charly are to blame for their breakup, which was ultimately the result of bad timing. Tayler shared, "No one did anything wrong. It's just simply wrong timing right now."

Source: Instagram

According to the couple, they saw their separation coming a month ago but only recently decided to make things official. Charly explained, “We’re still best friends, and it ended really good between us, and I feel like it’s important that everybody knows that.”

“I think that what’s more important than even being in a relationship and being together is knowing that we love each other and that we’re each other’s best friends, no matter what,” Tayler, who is currently working on a new reality series, added.

Despite their joint announcement, fans still speculate that drama was at the root of Tayler and Charly’s split. But in the past, Charly has slammed comments for suggesting that her relationship with Tayler was anything but amazing.

Source: Instagram

She said, “I feel like a crazy person sometimes when I’m looking through comments and it’s all relationship drama comments. And it’s all these people talking about and commenting stuff that is completely inaccurate and having full conversations about it.”

Charly added, “Y’all are just wasting your day, everyone else’s day! Let’s talk about something that matters, you know? Or, if people just did like, any research … like, I love you guys so much, for real ... but the internet, in general, the s--t people comment, I’m just like, we are smarter than this!”

Fans also note that Charly and Tayler’s breakup comes only months after Tayler addressed cheating allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray in a YouTube video. “I’m just gonna hit the pinpoints because I don’t wanna make this like an ongoing thing," Tayler said. He added, “I never unfollowed Sommer. Sommer blocked me on countless occasions because of our personal problems that we were having. With that being said, whenever you block someone, it makes the other one unfollow you.”

your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was — Sommer Ray (@SommerRay) June 15, 2020