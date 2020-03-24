Are Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly Dating? The Rapper Responded to the Rumors

When you're in the public eye, it's inevitable that paparazzi or fans will snag a picture of you when you're least expecting it. Fitness model and YouTuber Sommer Ray is known for her large social media following, and she was caught engaging in some PDA with none other than rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker).

After weeks of speculation, the rapper finally spoke out about the rumors that he and Sommer are an item.