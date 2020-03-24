Are Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly Dating? The Rapper Responded to the Rumors

Are Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly Dating? The Rapper Responded to the RumorsBy Shannon Raphael
When you're in the public eye, it's inevitable that paparazzi or fans will snag a picture of you when you're least expecting it. Fitness model and YouTuber Sommer Ray is known for her large social media following, and she was caught engaging in some PDA with none other than rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker).
After weeks of speculation, the rapper finally spoke out about the rumors that he and Sommer are an item.
Who is Sommer Ray's boyfriend? Read on to find out more about the influencer who may have stolen MGK's heart, and to learn how he addressed the romance rumors.
Who is Sommer Ray?
Before accruing an Instagram following of more than 24 million, Sommer got her internet fame started on the now-defunct app, Vine. The 23-year-old Colorado native is known for her fitness/workout videos. As for how she makes her money, Sommer features sponsored Instagram posts on her page, and she also has a line of merchandise that is available for sale.
Sommer's mom, Shannon Ray, is also an Instagram influencer, and she has more than 750,000 followers.
She has three siblings as well: Savana, Skylyn, and Bronson.
In 2017, Sommer became one of the members of the Clout Gang, a collective of influencers that was created by Ricky Banks in response to Jake Paul's Team 10.
Alissa Violet and RiceGum were just two of the other well-known members of Clout Gang. It's unclear whether or not the collective still exists, since there are no social media accounts for it.
Who is Sommer Ray's boyfriend?
In February of 2020, TMZ posted a slew of grainy photos and videos that showed the fitness model holding hands with and kissing Machine Gun Kelly. The two were spotted at a concert together, and they were also seen engaging in some PDA at a mall.
Machine Gun Kelly also fueled the romance rumors when he posted a slew of photos from a group trip to the Bahamas. In one snapshot, the two are sitting next to each other in a golf cart. In another, they are hanging out with another friend on the beach. He didn't tag Sommer in the photos, which had some wondering if he was trying to keep their relationship quiet.
Interestingly, the two have actually known each other for some time now. They first met in 2017, when they both appeared on MTV's Wild 'N Out. One Twitter user posted a side-by-side photo of MGK and Sommer from the taping of the episode they appeared on together, and a photo of them kissing from the paparazzi.
"Started from this to this," the Twitter user captioned the photo.
Machine Gun Kelly then confirmed the romance by retweeting the side-by-side and writing, "Hard. Even tho 2nd pic is complete invasion of privacy. But hard."
As for Sommer's past romantic history, she and her fellow Clout Gang member, RiceGum, dated. But, the two seemed to split in 2018. She also reportedly dated actor Max Ehrich in 2017.
Machine Gun Kelly was recently linked to Kate Beckinsale (who dated one of his closest friends, Pete Davidson). The two were reportedly seen leaving a Golden Globes party together in January of 2020, but they never confirmed any sort of romance. He is also a father to daughter Casie, who was born in 2008.
Considering Sommer's presence on social media, it's only a matter of time until we see more photos of the two together.
