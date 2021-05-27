Sommer Ray Says Tayler Holder Tried to Get Back With Her While He Was With Charly

What kind of weekday would it be if there wasn't some kind of TikTok drama to fixate on? Even if you're a big fan of minding your own business, it's hard to not be at least a little curious about it all. Luckily, there's always something going on on the platform and this time, the drama is between Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder .

For a while, fans thought Sommer and Tayler were the cutest couple on TikTok. They had obviously been in videos together and started getting closer during the summer of 2020. Eventually, Tayler posted on TikTok saying he'd been "boo'd up," which made everyone think the relationship was real. But that didn't last long.

Now, they've even unfollowed each other on Instagram. What exactly happened between Sommer and Tayler? Here's what we know.