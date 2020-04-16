What Happened to Landon McBroom? The YouTuber Is Speaking Out

From the footage Shyla shares in the video, we see Landon in the hospital, undergoing a biopsy. According to RadiologyInfo.org , usually, a biopsy is performed to examine tissue for disease. Biopsies are frequently used to diagnose cancer, but they can help identify other conditions such as infections and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

While some fans are fearing the worst for Landon, he remains hopeful and full of positivity. In a message to fans, while panning the hospital room he’s in, Landon expresses, “This is my reality right now. Right now, they’re running a bunch of tests on me. Obviously it sucks because I’m away from home, and I wanna be with my little baby and my soon to be wife. But I wanted to talk to you guys first and let you know that I’m in good spirits, and that I’m confident, and that my faith is strong.”