Lexi Rivera Could Be Dating a Friend of Her Ex-Boyfriend

There's not much about Lexi Rivera that we don't know about because of the nature of her job. The social media star, who has millions of followers on both TikTok and Instagram and over five million subscribers on YouTube, has always been very open about what goes on in her life and has included her family members in a lot of her content. You may also know her brother, Brent Rivera, who has also made a name for himself in the digital space.

And when it comes to the subject of dating, that hasn't been something that she has left her fans in the dark about. In fact, she had been in a public relationship for awhile but broke things off before 2021 started. Now it seems like she may have already moved on ... to someone else who also is a content creator. Sounds interesting!

Who is Lexi Rivera dating?

It doesn't seem like she's officially seeing someone, but she may be romantically linked to influencer Andrew Davila. Lexi and Andrew have known each other for years and have collaborated numerous times on videos and TikToks. Per his Famous Birthdays profile, he is 20 years old and hails from Texas. For the past five years or so, he has grown his following and has become an internet personality with over two million followers on Instagram and TikTok. He was part of a YouTube group called Sunset Park.

The reason why there's some speculation that they could be dating each other is because of a few things. On Lexi's YouTube channel, she posted a video two months ago called "MY EX MEETS MY NEW BOYFRIEND," where she pranked her ex, Ben Azelart, into thinking that she and Andrew were together. Mind you, this would be shocking news considering the fact that all three of them are friends. But, we will say, they acted very believable! Maybe it was almost ... too believable?

In the beginning of the video, she makes the disclaimer that the two are just "really good friends," but they have also been filming together on TikTok lately, which has fans wondering if there's actually something going on between them.

She says they're simply just friends, so we guess that's all there is to it! But with these things, we know it's something we should definitely keep our eyes on. We've seen influencers date within their circle plenty of times before.