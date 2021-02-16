Lexi Rivera Could Be Dating a Friend of Her Ex-Boyfriend

Lexi Rivera Could Be Dating a Friend of Her Ex-BoyfriendBy Megan Uy
Feb. 15 2021, Published 9:53 p.m. ET
There's not much about Lexi Rivera that we don't know about because of the nature of her job. The social media star, who has millions of followers on both TikTok and Instagram and over five million subscribers on YouTube, has always been very open about what goes on in her life and has included her family members in a lot of her content. You may also know her brother, Brent Rivera, who has also made a name for himself in the digital space.
And when it comes to the subject of dating, that hasn't been something that she has left her fans in the dark about. In fact, she had been in a public relationship for awhile but broke things off before 2021 started. Now it seems like she may have already moved on ... to someone else who also is a content creator. Sounds interesting!
Who is Lexi Rivera dating?
It doesn't seem like she's officially seeing someone, but she may be romantically linked to influencer Andrew Davila. Lexi and Andrew have known each other for years and have collaborated numerous times on videos and TikToks. Per his Famous Birthdays profile, he is 20 years old and hails from Texas. For the past five years or so, he has grown his following and has become an internet personality with over two million followers on Instagram and TikTok. He was part of a YouTube group called Sunset Park.
The reason why there's some speculation that they could be dating each other is because of a few things. On Lexi's YouTube channel, she posted a video two months ago called "MY EX MEETS MY NEW BOYFRIEND," where she pranked her ex, Ben Azelart, into thinking that she and Andrew were together. Mind you, this would be shocking news considering the fact that all three of them are friends. But, we will say, they acted very believable! Maybe it was almost ... too believable?
In the beginning of the video, she makes the disclaimer that the two are just "really good friends," but they have also been filming together on TikTok lately, which has fans wondering if there's actually something going on between them.
She says they're simply just friends, so we guess that's all there is to it! But with these things, we know it's something we should definitely keep our eyes on. We've seen influencers date within their circle plenty of times before.
Lexi recently got out of a relationship.
For a couple of years, Lexi was dating Ben. Ben is also a social media influencer where he, too, makes comedic videos on YouTube and TikTok. In November of 2020, Lexi released a video on her YouTube channel (that has already gained over six million views) titled "We Broke Up," where she and Ben sat down and addressed the fact that they had decided to end their relationship.
After being on-and-off since they were 15 and 16 years old, they mutually chose to part ways because they both needed time to be "independent." They also said that they had experienced many times where they didn't know if they stayed together just to please their fans. "I think what was hard was we wanted to make you guys happy, as well as make ourselves happy. But I think, ultimately, we just didn't do both," Ben said to the camera.
They did say that they had promised each other years ago that they'd stay friends no matter what happened to them romantically (though Ben did say them breaking up didn't mean they'd never get back together). And it seems like they're living up to that! In February 2021, Ben posted a video called "MY EX GOES THROUGH MY PHONE *EXPOSED*" where he gave Lexi permission to snoop through his phone. FYI: A lot of things went down in that video. Here's hoping they stay on good terms!