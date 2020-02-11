Rebecca Black Shares a Heartfelt Note to Her Former "Friday" Self

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last decade, you've definitely heard the infamous song "Friday," by Rebecca Black. The song and less-than-stellar music video went viral in 2011 and quickly skyrocketed to being one of the most-disliked videos on YouTube.

But now that it's been almost a decade since 13-year-old Rebecca and her family were scammed into internet infamy. Let's take a look at her then vs. now.