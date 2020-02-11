We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
rebecca-black-1581461884926.png
Source: YouTube

Rebecca Black Shares a Heartfelt Note to Her Former "Friday" Self

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last decade, you've definitely heard the infamous song "Friday," by Rebecca Black. The song and less-than-stellar music video went viral in 2011 and quickly skyrocketed to being one of the most-disliked videos on YouTube.

But now that it's been almost a decade since 13-year-old Rebecca and her family were scammed into internet infamy. Let's take a look at her then vs. now.

Rebecca shared a heartfelt note to her former self on Twitter and Instagram.

Nine years ago today, the video for "Friday" was uploaded to YouTube. As of today, it has over 136 million views and 3.6 million dislikes. At the time, it was the most-disliked video on the platform (though today it only ranks as the 10th-most disliked). 

At the time of the video's posting, Rebecca was bullied, both online and in real life, for the video. Not only were the comments filled with people claiming she couldn't sing and bashing the lyrics and production, but her classmates turned on her, too.