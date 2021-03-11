Tyrese Gibson's New Girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, Is a Social Media Influencer

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has been a mainstay in the headlines for quite some time due to his failed marriage with Samantha Lee. And while many fans were hoping that the pair would work things out and get back together, it looks like their separation is set in stone.

In fact, it turns out that the Fast and Furious 9 star has already moved on. After posting a video with a beautiful woman on Instagram, fans want to know all of the tea around his new girlfriend. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Not to mention, she appears to be really into Tyrese. She took to Instagram to post a video of them enjoying themselves and getting cozy at a hookah lounge. She captioned the video, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained.”

And with one quick peruse through her Instagram page, you can see why Tyrese is totally smitten with her. Not only does she have a bomb figure, but she also seems to be about her business. Zelie regularly hosts events and has several partnerships with various brands.

Zelie is the gorgeous girl that fans saw the singer booed up with during NBA All-Star Weekend on Instagram. She is a social media influencer who currently has 367,000 followers on Instagram.

While it seemed like Tyrese was taking the demise of his marriage hard, he has quickly brushed things off with his new relationship. While most people would say that you should take a break from dating after being in such a serious relationship, Tyrese has moved on with Zelie Timothy, a social media influencer and model .

A source close to Tyrese says that he tried to save his marriage with Samantha.

Every successful marriage takes hard work to maintain. And while many fans have been calling Zelie a rebound, sources say that she is nothing of the sort.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

According to The Shade Room , a source made it very clear that Tyrese and Zelie are not each other’s rebounds. In fact, the source shared, “Tyrese has made the effort of trying to save his marriage with his estranged wife Samantha Lee, but it has become clear that chapter has come to an end and he’s waiting for his divorce to be finalized.”

Article continues below advertisement

If you’ve been keeping up with Tyrese on Instagram, then you’ll know that he has been very open about wanting to save his marriage. In January 2021, the star commented under a post of Gospel singer Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy’s anniversary post.

Article continues below advertisement

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!! Magic, magic and more magic… Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us… remember the Franklins were our marriage GOALS!!!! Smiling smiling...I’m gonna get her back watch me [ I think} [sic],” he commented.